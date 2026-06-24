The Goleta Valley South Little League 10U All-Stars won the District 63 championship Tuesday night, defeating Dos Pueblos Little League 5-2 at Girsh Park.

GVSLL overcame a 2-1 deficit entering the sixth inning, scoring four runs with two outs to take the lead. Austin Rhodes and Mason Herrera opened the rally with consecutive singles before Kai Small drove in the tying run with a double. After Barrett Jennings drew a walk to load the bases, Mateo Lynn and Luke Munoz each delivered RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-2.

GVSLL finished with 12 hits. Mason Ceriale went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Rhodes recorded two hits. Small, Lynn and Munoz each drove in runs during the decisive sixth inning.

Rhodes started on the mound for GVSLL, allowing one earned run over 3 2⁄3 innings and striking out three batters. Dawson Poll and Lynn combined in relief to hold DPLL scoreless over the final innings.

Defensively, GVSLL turned a 6-4-3 double play with Herrera and Jack Bischoff involved in the sequence to end a scoring threat. Ceriale also recorded an outfield assist from center field, throwing out a runner attempting to score at home.

DPLL took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Raiden Arimoto-Petit led off the inning with a single and stole home with two outs in the inning. However, GVSLL wouldn’t quit and staged the comeback behind an incredible display of clutch hitting.

In the bottom of the sixth inning GVSLL secured the victory defensively. Cade Ludwick made a diving catch at third base before Bischoff fielded a ground ball and threw to Aiden Sturgeon-Perez at first base for the final out.

The championship completed an undefeated tournament run for GVSLL, which finished 4-0 and outscored opponents 56-11. The team advanced through the district tournament with contributions from across the roster, including a semifinal victory over DPLL in which Sturgeon-Perez delivered a strong pitching performance.

“This group earned every bit of this championship,” GVSLL manager Jeff Bischoff said after the game. “They competed with confidence, played for each other, and never stopped believing.”

With the district title, GVSLL advances to the Little League International Section 1 Tournament, scheduled for July 11-15 and hosted by Conejo Valley Little League. The team will compete for a Section 1 championship and a chance to continue its postseason run.

“This is a good first step, but we all understand we have work to do,” Bischoff said. “We look forward to representing GVSLL as we compete for the Section 1 championship in July.”

2026 GVSLL 10U District 63 Champions

Players (Alphabetical by Last Name)

Jack Bischoff, Mason Ceriale, Mason Herrera, Barrett Jennings, Mateo Lynn, Cade Ludwick, Luke Munoz, Dawson Poll, Kaden Reardon, Austin Rhodes, Kai Small, and Aiden Sturgeon-Perez.

Manager

Jeff Bischoff

Assistant Coaches

Adam Herrera, Brent Jennings, and Aaron Lynn