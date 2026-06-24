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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Unified’s Board of Education approved an agreement to build 106 affordable apartments near San Marcos High School for local teachers and school staff.

The Tatum project addresses the high cost of living in southern Santa Barbara County, which has made it difficult for educators to afford housing near the schools where they work.

“Great schools are built by people and people need stable, affordable places to call home,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District. “We are committed to making that possible. This project reflects a simple conviction: the educators who dedicate their careers to the children of Santa Barbara deserve to live here, too. “

The project will use a 3.65-acre portion of land off Hollister Avenue. In 2021, the school board agreed to sell the land to a private developer, Red Tail, on the condition that a portion of it be returned for affordable staff housing.

Under the newly approved deal, the District bought back the site for $7.4 million. The developer financed the entire purchase price, meaning no money left the district at closing.

The District then signed a 99-year lease with the affordable housing developer FLT San Simeon Oaks. The district keeps ownership of the land, and the buildings will belong to the district at the end of the lease. The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will manage the property.

The project stands out because it will not cost District taxpayers any money. Typically, public agencies must pass local tax bonds or spend general fund money to build housing. Instead, the developer is bringing roughly $60 million in private and federal financing to fund construction. The District is not committing any general fund or bond money and will not build the project or run it.

Of the 106 units, 97 are reserved first for Santa Barbara Unified employees. Any remaining open units will be offered to other area school employees and local nonprofit workers. Eight units are set aside for veterans, and one is for an on-site manager. All units are income-restricted, with rent geared toward households earning around 60% of the area median income.

Construction will move forward under the guidance of the private developer and the local housing authority.