Santa Barbara City College baseball player Wylan Nelson was named the 2026 ABCA/Rawlings National Position Player of the Year for the Pacific Association Division by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.

Nelson, a two-way player and graduate of Ventura High School, previously received the ABCA/Rawlings Southern California Position Player of the Year award earlier this month. He also earned the same distinction from the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association.

The national honor recognizes one position player at each collegiate level, including NCAA Divisions I, II and III, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, and the Pacific Association Division. A recipient is also selected at the high school level.

The Pacific Association Division includes junior colleges from the California Community College Athletic Association and the Northwest Athletic Conference, which comprises institutions in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Nelson was one of two players with ties to Santa Barbara to receive national recognition from the ABCA/Rawlings awards program. UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora was named the NCAA Division I Pitcher of the Year.

This summer Nelson is playing for the Santa Barbara Foresters.