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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy the Santa Barbara Independent’s Sandwich Week, cheer on your favorite team at FIFA World Cup watch parties, and experience outdoor fitness classes, workshops, live performances, and more happening downtown this week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4vlL0iD

Featured Events:

Plastic-Free Expo at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Thursday, June 25, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, June 25, 6:30 PM) USA World Cup Watch Party at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Thursday, June 25, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, June 25, 7:00 PM) Tiny Tassels Knit-Along at The Knit Shop (Friday, June 26, 5:00 PM)

(Friday, June 26, 5:00 PM) Pilates at Paseo: Mighty Pilates at the Upper Arts Terrace (Saturday, June 27, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, June 27, 9:00 AM) Canary AM Club at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, June 27, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, June 27, 9:00 AM) The Makers Hive Market at Paseo Nuevo (June 27 & 28, 12:00 PM)

(June 27 & 28, 12:00 PM) Series 7 – Go for Broke! 2026 at the Center Stage Theater (Saturday, June 27, 7:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 27, 7:00 PM) Takács Quartet: András Fejér Finale at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, June 27, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, June 27, 7:30 PM) Which One’s Pink: Pink Floyd Tribute at SOhO (Saturday, June 27, 9:00 PM)

Embodied Arts Workshop: An Invitation to Play, Presence, and Belonging at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 PM)

(Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 PM) The Makarines at the Center Stage Theater (Tuesday, June 30, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

The Santa Barbara Independent’s Sandwich Week 2026: Savor mouthwatering sandwiches at participating restaurants across Santa Barbara County for just $9 from June 25 to July 1, featuring chicken creations, fresh subs, and classic deli masterpieces.

Savor mouthwatering sandwiches at participating restaurants across Santa Barbara County for just $9 from June 25 to July 1, featuring chicken creations, fresh subs, and classic deli masterpieces. FIFA World Cup Specials and Surprises at Shaker Mill: Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features.

Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features. FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.

Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes. FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special : Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.

: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms. Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.

(June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall. “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19) : Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.

(On Display until July 19) Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper. New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4vlL0iD

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.