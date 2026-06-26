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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The north and southbound Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas along US 101 will close starting Wednesday, July 1.

The closure is due to a lack of available water which is necessary for full operation of the facility. The closure is expected to last through October 1.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/