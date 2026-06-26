Re: “Five Ways Media Mergers Make Your Life Worse,” by Starshine Roshell: The subject Opinion post in the June 18 Independent from the Truth Fairy should be required reading for every American. It is a clear, concise, and comprehensive report on the deterioration of U.S. media being brought about by media mergers. These mergers, while enriching billionaires, also reduce competition, narrow and politicize content, and put working people out of work. State-controlled media is one of the steps toward totalitarianism, yet that is happening now in our country.

The four bullet points at the end of the post are excellent ways for all of us to do something to reverse this trend. I would add the Guardian as a trusted news source.

I do miss Walter Cronkite.