I had the honor of working with Charles (“Charlie”) Greene on several projects involving marine wildlife and the impacts of undersea and airborne sounds on them. He was always a very conscientious scientist and truly a gentleman.

His 1995 book Marine Mammals and Noise, co-authored with three other scientists, was the definitive volume on the subject and still has much relevance today. Charlie was proud of his company, Greeneridge Sciences and was delighted to add several scientists to his staff. Charlie and his team have contributed a great deal to recording marine mammal vocalizations and radiotagging the animals. Charlie’s work lives on.

I also enjoyed seeing Charlie at the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra concerts, since I’m a music lover, too.