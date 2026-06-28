GVSLL 12U All-Stars Defeat DPLL 6-0 and Advance to District 63 Finals Behind Combined One-Hitter

The Goleta Valley South Little League (GVSLL) 12U All Star team punched its ticket to the District 63 finals with a 6-0 victory over rival Dos Pueblos Little League (DPLL) on Sunday afternoon.

Strong pitching performances by Benn Hause and Brooks Caldwell boosted GVSLL to victory as the duo held DPLL to just one hit in the game.

“Benn Hause, who started on the mound for us, has come a long way. He has become very efficient and we have been able to count on him a lot more this year,” said GVSLL head coach Bryan Corlett. “Brooks, our second pitcher, took a shot to begin the game before we even started and had a bloody mouth. He is as tough as nails, you can’t take that kid out. He will fight tooth and nail to be in that game and compete.”

GVSLL took an early lead in the first inning when Dylan Corlett drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Calvin Firestone. The team added another run in the second inning as Jase Hooper raced home off a first and third double steal to make the score 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, GVSLL extended its lead to 3-0 on a double to the left-center field gap by Walker Torres that scored Hause.

DPLL kept the game close behind excellent pitching from Kaz Gonzalez, Ashton Buten and Dax Snowden along with solid defense, but GVSLL broke the game open on a three-run homer by Calvin Firestone in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.

“Calvin is a machine. He has such great mechanics at bat and such confidence. You really can’t teach that,” Corlett said. “He has an innate sense of his swing and the timing of the ball.”

Reid Wilson notched the lone hit for DPLL in the top of the fifth inning.

DPLL will now take on the winner of Foothill Little League and FIllmore Little League on Tuesday. GVSLL will match up with the winner of Tuesday’s game in the Championship round on Wednesday, July 1.