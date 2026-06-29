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June 2026 — Bixby Gin is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world.

The results, released just weeks ago, recognize Bixby Gin for its exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive flavor profile among a highly competitive field of spirits submitted by producers from around the globe.

“Bixby is balanced and complex, adding just the right aromatics to any cocktail,” said Trevor Peterson, founder of Bixby Gin. “The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most prestigious international judging events in the industry, and it is gratifying to see the quality and flavor of Bixby Gin celebrated on this stage.”

The Gold Medal distinction is awarded to spirits that demonstrate exceptional merit and receive strong marks from a panel of experienced judges through a rigorous blind-tasting process. The award reflects Bixby Gin’s commitment to producing a premium gin that balances traditional craftsmanship with a distinctive California coastal character.

“The still that we built was designed to handle lour ocal botanicals and really tease out the best of the Eldeflower, Sages and California ciitrus,” Peterson added. “As a craft producer, we take tremendous pride in every bottle we make, and it is rewarding to have our work recognized alongside outstanding spirits from across the industry.”

Since its launch, Bixby Gin has focused on creating a gin that is equally at home in a classic martini, a refreshing gin and tonic, or an inventive craft cocktail. The Gold Medal recognition further validates the dedication, attention to detail, and passion that go into every bottle.

Bixby Gin extends its gratitude to its customers, restaurant partners, retailers, distributors, and supporters who have helped build the brand and share its story. This award serves as both a milestone and an inspiration as the company continues to introduce more consumers to the distinctive character of Bixby Gin.

For more information about Bixby Gin, visit the Lloyd Distillery website or follow Lloyd Distillery on social media.

About Bixby Gin

Bixby Gin is a premium California gin crafted by Lloyd Distillery with a commitment to quality, balance, and exceptional flavor. Inspired by California’s Central Coast, Bixby Gin combines carefully selected botanicals and meticulous production methods to create a distinctive gin experience for cocktail enthusiasts and spirits connoisseurs alike.