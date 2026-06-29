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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of The Barber Shop’s new location on Friday, July 3, at 12:00 PM at 429 State Street.

Founded in 2016 by Santa Barbara native Jorge Salgado, The Barber Shop has been a longtime downtown business known for its classic American barbering, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service. The business is also home to Victorian Salon, offering a full range of salon services. The relocation to 429 State Street marks an exciting new chapter while continuing to serve the downtown community.

“The Barber Shop is built on tradition, quality, and community. We’re proud to welcome everyone into our new home with a classic barbershop in the front and a full-service salon in the back. Whether you’re here for a haircut, hot towel shave, or salon service, our goal is simple: make every guest feel welcome, leave looking their best, and remind them that when you look good, you feel good,” said Jorge Salgado, owner of The Barber Shop.

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is thrilled to celebrate this exciting milestone for The Barber Shop,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA. “As a long-standing downtown business, their decision to purchase the State Street building they now call home is a strong vote of confidence in the future of downtown Santa Barbara and a great example of the power of entrepreneurship and local investment.”

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, tour The Barber Shop’s new home, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate this exciting new chapter with the team.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: The Barber Shop Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Friday, July 3rd, at 12:00 PM

Where: 429 State Street

For more information, visit thebarbershopca.com or follow @thebarbershopcaon Instagram.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.