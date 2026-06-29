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CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 29, 2026- As Independence Day approaches, the City of Carpinteria reminds residents and visitors that all fireworks, including sparklers, are strictly prohibited within city limits and throughout much of the surrounding area. The prohibition is intended to protect public safety, prevent injuries, and reduce the risk of wildfires during the holiday weekend.



Fireworks pose a significant risk to public safety and can quickly spark fires in dry vegetation. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks cause more than 19,500 fires nationwide each year and send more than 10,000 people to emergency rooms annually. These risks are especially concerning during the summer fire season, when a single firework can ignite a fast-moving wildfire.



To help ensure a safe Fourth of July, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will be actively patrolling throughout the holiday weekend and responding to reports of illegal fireworks. The City has also coordinated additional law enforcement patrols to support enforcement efforts.



Under Carpinteria Municipal Code Section 8.24.020, the use, sale, possession, or discharge of any fireworks is illegal and may result in fines.



“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in helping keep Carpinteria safe during the holiday,” said Michael Ramirez, City Manager. “There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day that do not put people, property, or our environment at risk. By leaving fireworks to trained professionals, we can all enjoy a safer Fourth of July.”



Residents are encouraged to attend professionally organized celebrations in neighboring communities rather than using fireworks at home. Professional displays are carefully planned, permitted, and conducted by licensed operators to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.



Residents seeking alternative ways to celebrate may wish to attend free public Fourth of July events hosted by neighboring communities. The following information is provided for informational purposes only:

City of Santa Barbara – Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Hosted by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and Parks and Recreation Department, a 20-minute fireworks display will be launched from West Beach at approximately 9:00 p.m. The celebration includes live music and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Additional event information is available on the City of Santa Barbara’s website here.

City of Goleta – Fourth of July Drone Light Show

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Hosted by the City of Goleta and community partners, the drone light show will take place at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Avenue in Goleta. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the event concludes at approximately 9:30 p.m. Additional event information is available on the City of Goleta’s website here.



Residents who witness the use of illegal fireworks are encouraged to report activity to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 683-2724. When reporting, please provide the location and as much detail as possible. In an emergency, call 911.



The City of Carpinteria thanks residents and visitors for their cooperation in helping ensure a safe, peaceful, and firework-free Fourth of July.