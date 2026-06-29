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Travelers on Highway 217 in Goleta will encounter full overnight closures for three nights starting tonight. Monday, June 29.

This full closure will take place from 10 pm to 6 am between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road as crews perform paving work in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The following detours will be available:

Traffic going westbound on Hwy 217 will be directed to get off at the Hollister off ramp, continue on Hollister Ave, turn left on Fairview Ave, continue to James Fowler Road and Moffett Piace to get on to the Sandspit on ramp towards UCSB.

Traffic going eastbound from UCSB will take Sandspit off ramp, continue to Moffett PIace and Fowler Road then Fairview Ave, right turn on Hollister Ave and get back on Hwy 217.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

This work is a part of the San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning or Thursday, July 2. The full paving portion of this project is expected to be completed in early August.

Also, the City of Goleta wants to remind commuters that the overnight closures to the Southbound side of State Route Highway 217 between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road will continue for the next three weeks.

During this overnight closure, please use the following detour (and view the map here):

Hollister Avenue to S. Fairview Avenue

Fairview Avenue turns right and becomes James Fowler Road

Continue onto Moffett Place to the Highway SR 217 onramp

Follow posted traffic control signs and travel through the area with caution.

Project updates can be found at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/SJPath, or if you have any questions or comments, reach out to the project outreach team at SJPath@CityofGoleta.gov, or call the hotline at (805) 699-5392.