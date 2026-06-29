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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — June 2026 — Following its recent grand opening and feature in Voice Magazine, Gallery Josephine invites the community to celebrate its first official participation in Downtown Santa Barbara’s First Thursday Art Walk on Thursday, July 2, from 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Located at 133 E. Anapamu Street, directly across from the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, Gallery Josephine occupies the former Parker Clay space within Santa Barbara’s iconic pink building—home to Victor the Florist for more than 30 years. Situated on the corner of East Anapamu and Santa Barbara Streets, the gallery has quickly become one of downtown’s newest destinations for contemporary art.

Gallery Josephine is also honored to be featured on the cover of the July Downtown Santa Barbara First Thursday Art Walk Passport, welcoming visitors to the gallery during its inaugural summer exhibition.

Founded by artist Josephine Tournier Ingram, Gallery Josephine is both a contemporary art gallery and working artist studio. The current exhibition presents a decade of paintings exploring light, memory, and place through layered color, texture, and atmosphere. Inspired by the natural beauty of Santa Barbara and the luminosity of Paris, the collection invites viewers to experience emotion and connection through abstraction.

Visitors are invited to meet the artist, explore the current exhibition, and experience Gallery Josephine as a new destination for contemporary art in downtown Santa Barbara.

Originally from Colorado and a graduate of Westmont College, Josephine has spent more than a decade creating commissioned paintings for collectors throughout California and Colorado.

Gallery Josephine represents the realization of a lifelong vision to create a welcoming space where art, conversation, and community come together in the heart of Santa Barbara.

“Opening Gallery Josephine has been a dream many years in the making,” says Ingram. “My hope is to create a welcoming space where people can experience contemporary art, connectwith one another, and leave feeling inspired. I want the gallery to become a place people return to again and again.”

Event Details

Gallery Josephine – First Thursday Art Walk

Thursday, July 2, 2026

5:00–8:00 p.m.

133 E. Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Across from the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens

Open to the Public