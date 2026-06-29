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GOLETA, CA, June 29, 2026 – Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with 250 drones lighting up the sky in Goleta! The City’s Fourth of July Drone Light Show is happening THIS Saturday at the Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue) football stadium. We hope you have your red, white and blue attire ready to go and are excited about spending this patriotic event with us. We have a great evening planned. Watch our video promo in English and Spanish to learn more. New this year, there is limited reserved seating. Purchase your reserved seat in advance here.

Here is a timeline and some important information to know before you go:

5:00 p.m. Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS) parking lot opens. Parking is available at DPHS on a first-come basis. Carpooling is encouraged. No parking is allowed along Cathedral Oaks Road. There is limited handicapped parking available in the DPHS staff parking lot on Alameda Avenue as well and a roundabout drop-off location. Please note, it is still a bit of a walk to the event

5:30 p.m. Santa Barbara Airbus will be providing free shuttle service from the Costco Parking lot at the Camino Real Marketplace to the front of the High School on Alameda Avenue from 5:30 – 8:45 p.m. Note, there will be no service during the Drone Light Show with the last departing shuttle from Costco leaving at 8:50 p.m. The shuttles will be available to take people back to the Camino Real Marketplace following the show from about 9:30 – 10:15 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Gates open at the stadium. Find a seat on the bleachers or bring a blanket and low beach chairs for the turf and track area. No camping chairs or pets allowed. As mentioned, you can also pre-purchase reserved seating for you and your guests. This area will be a fenced off area where each guest gets a dedicated seat, it will include some light snacks and beverages and the best view of the show on the field. No need to worry about getting there early, your seat will be reserved for you. Purchase your reserved seat in advance here.

6:00 p.m. Food trucks located inside of the stadium will be open. You can bring food inside the stadium but no large coolers or ice chests are allowed. Food Trucks at the event include Santa Barbara Food Connection, Don Pepes, Sassafras, SB Hives, Lobo Butcher Shop and Kona Ice.

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Music, dancing, and activities including games, photo booth, face painting, bubbles and more. DJ Darla Bea accompanied by saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. will be entertaining the crowd. The dance floor will be open for all who want to get their Independence Day groove on.

7:00 p.m. Line Dancing lessons with local dance legend Tin who will call out dances throughout the night. Bring your boots and let’s get your sparkle on.

9:10 p.m. 2026 Santa Barbara Teen Star Brynn Wood will sing the National Anthem.

9:15 p.m. Drone Light Show set to begin at nightfall (duration of approximately 12 minutes). We can’t wait to see what is created in the sky!

Please note, the best viewing of the drone light show is in the stadium itself. Please follow us on social media (X, Facebook and Instagram) to stay updated on the event. For example, we will let the public know if we reach capacity, if the parking lot is full, and if there are any weather delays or other pertinent information regarding the show.

None of this would be possible without the GENEROUS support of our amazing community partners. Please take a moment to read each of their names and be sure and say thank you!

Platinum : Yardi

: Yardi Gold : Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District

: Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District Silver : Camino Real Marketplace, Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics

: Camino Real Marketplace, Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics Bronze : Air Pollution Control District, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management

: Air Pollution Control District, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management Community Partner: American Riviera Bank, Best, Best & Krieger, Cederlof Family, Central Coast Community Energy, Cottage Health, Dos Pueblos High School, Greater Santa Barbara Lions Club, KeyPoint Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Santa Barbara News-Press, SEE International, Southern California Edison, Sun Coast Rentals, Visit Santa Barbara, and The Water Store

Additional event information is available on the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/July4.

We hope to celebrate with you this Saturday!