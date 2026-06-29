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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, Ca.— The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) Board of Education has appointed Erika Floyd to fill the Trustee Area 3 seat vacated by William “Franky” Caldeira earlier this year.

Floyd was selected following public interviews of three candidates at the June 23 regular board meeting and was sworn in that evening by Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran. Caldeira, who served as board vice president, became ineligible to continue representing Trustee Area 3 after moving outside its boundaries. Under state law, the board initiated a provisional appointment process to fill the seat, with the new trustee serving through the November 2026 election.

Floyd currently serves as a Deputy Probation Officer for the County of Santa Barbara. She previously worked as a Wellness Coach for Santa Maria Bonita School District. A product of LUSD schools herself, Floyd is a graduate of Cabrillo High School.

“This community raised me, so being able to serve it in this new way means so much to me! Between my work in probation and my time as a soccer coach, I’ve spent my whole career showing up for kids, and now I get to do that on an even bigger scale,” Floyd said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity, and I am ready to get to work for our students.”

“Erika brings a unique combination of professional experience and personal investment in this community to the board,” said Board President Tracy Phillips. “As someone who came through our own schools and has spent her career supporting young people, she understands bothwhere our students come from and what they need to succeed. We’re confident she will be a thoughtful and engaged voice for Trustee Area 3.”

Floyd will be formally seated at the board’s August 4 meeting, where she will begin serving the remainder of the term through the November 2026 election.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 8,800 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.