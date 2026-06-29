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Santa Barbara, CA, June 29, 2026 – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) invites the community to celebrate Independence Day and America’s milestone 250th Anniversary with a free, family-friendly outdoor concert on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101).

This year, Santa Barbara’s beloved Prime Time Band, under the direction of Paul Mori, presents “Sounds of America,” a spectacular musical retrospective featuring classic tunes from pop, rock, Broadway, film, and patriotic traditions. The program opens with the presentation of colors by the Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard and includes favorites such as Captain America March, Armed Services Medley, America the Beautiful, and Summer of ’69: Music of Woodstock. The performance will also feature Emmy-nominated vocalist Anikka Abbott, who will join the band on several selections including Over the Rainbow, What a Wonderful World, and America the Beautiful.

“Each year we look forward to gathering with the community to celebrate 4th of July and also reflect on those who have bravely fought and continue to fight for our cherished freedom,” said VFW Lifetime Member and PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN, former).

Attendees are invited to bring a picnic, blankets, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy this festive, traditional community celebration under the sun. To help protect the beautiful courthouse lawn, non-synthetic blankets are preferred. Guests may arrive to set out their chairs and blankets anytime after 12:00 PM on the day of the event to claim their spot on the grass.

Prime Time Band gratefully acknowledges Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike and the Hutton Parker Foundation for their sponsorship of our concert presentation.

For more information, visit pcvf.org or contact media@pcvf.org.

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit pcvf.org.