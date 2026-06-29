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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 25, 2026

On June 25, 2026, at around 1:20 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a report of a possible traffic collision in the 300 block of Castillo St. The witness believed the vehicle had collided with a wall. While officers were responding, the vehicle drove away traveling northbound on Castillo St. Officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop at 700 Castillo St.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was evaluated at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It was later determined that no traffic collision had occurred.

The driver was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for driving under the influence.