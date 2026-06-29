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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 26, 2026 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and the SBCC Foundation proudly announce a landmark year for the SBCC Promise, the innovative initiative that removes financial barriers to college for local high school graduates. In Fall 2025, the SBCC Promise enrolled more than 1,800 students, which shows amazing program participation and reaffirms the community’s commitment to college access and student success.

Launched in 2016 by the SBCC Foundation, the SBCC Promise provides eligible students — recent graduates from high schools throughout the South County — the opportunity to attend Santa Barbara City College full-time and free of cost for up to two years. The program covers tuition, all required fees, textbooks, and supplies, making it one of the most comprehensive community college Promise programs in the nation.

“We are thrilled to see such tremendous growth in the SBCC Promise since it started ten years ago, and can now celebrate serving over 10,000 local students to date,” said Rachel Johnson, Chief Program Officer at the SBCC Foundation. “This milestone reflects our community’s belief that financial barriers should not prevent local students from pursuing higher education and career success. We are incredibly grateful for the trust those students and their families have put in us, and for the thousands of local donors who have helped make this program possible.”

Program Features and Impact

Full Tuition Coverage: The SBCC Promise covers two full academic years — including summer sessions — for eligible students, regardless of financial need.

Books & Supplies: Students receive support for required course materials, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed.

Expanded Outreach: Strengthened partnerships with local high schools and dedicated staff have driven record enrollment growth and increased awareness of the opportunity.

Pathways to Success: Promise students pursue diverse academic and career paths, from transferring to four-year universities to earning credentials in high-demand fields such as nursing, culinary arts, and radiography technology.

A Commitment to Local Students

The SBCC Promise is open to graduates from public, private, alternative, and homeschool programs within the Santa Barbara Community College District. Eligible students commit to full-time enrollment and academic counseling, positioning them for academic success and future opportunities.

“Our community’s investment in the Promise underscores the value we place on education, equity, and opportunity,” said Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “We are proud of our students’ achievements and excited for what the future holds.”

Supporting the Promise

The SBCC Promise is funded almost entirely through private donations from individuals, organizations, and community partners who share a vision of accessible higher education. Members of the community interested in supporting the Promise are encouraged to reach out to the SBCC Foundation or visit the SBCC Foundation website for more information.

DONATE TO THE SBCC PROMISE

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).