Sen. Schiff Secures Nearly $1.4 Million for Atascadero and Lompoc Projects, Part of Nearly $259 Million Delivered for California  

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Atascadero, CA –Today, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced that he secured nearly $1.4 million in federal investments for two Central California emergency preparedness projects to protect against the threat of wildfires and prepare for other natural disasters. These projects are part of nearly $259 million in federal funding secured by Schiff for California for fiscal year 2026.

As part of this funding announcement, Schiff delivered $1 million in federal investments for the City of Atascadero to equip a new fire station that will house an Emergency Operations Center with equipment, reserve power and storage, and security systems – intended to mitigate the threat of wildfires in a high-risk region.

Senator Schiff is also announcing that he brought home $375,000 in federal dollars for the City of Lompoc to fund the installation of an emergency generator at Dick DeWees Senior and Community Center. The emergency generator will enhance the City’s ability to provide emergency services and ensure continuity of operations at a facility that serves as a vital hub for seniors, community gatherings, and emergency response efforts.

“One of my top priorities in the Senate is protecting Californians from the threat of wildfires and ensuring we do all we can to prepare for and mitigate the risks of all natural disasters. I’m very proud to have secured these federal investments for Central California families – part of the nearly $259 million I brought back to communities across California – to ensure that they are prepared for and have the emergency resources necessary in the face of a crisis,” said Senator Schiff.

In Schiff’s first year in the U.S. Senate, he delivered nearly $259 million in federal investments for projects across California, with more than $13.7 million going toward wildfire safety and recovery and disaster preparedness projects.

Read more about other fire safety projects Schiff invested in across California here.