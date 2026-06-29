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The City’s public comment period for the State Street Master Plan closes on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Written comments may be emailed to StateStreetMasterPlan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Following the public comment period, staff will be finalizing the Master Plan, and the final State Street Master Plan will be presented to City Council in August 2026.

In addition to the State Street Master Plan, the City Council will be discussing the interim implementation of the State Street Master Plan on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Staff will be requesting direction from Council on whether to maintain the State Street Promenade in its current configuration until the Master Plan is implemented and return to Council with amendments to reauthorize Title 31 or to allow Title 31 to expire and return to Council to appropriate funds necessary to effectuate the re-configuration of the roadway for vehicular traffic until the Master Plan can be implemented.

Interim Implementation of the State Street Master Plan Presentation at City Council

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Begins at 2:00 p.m.

City Hall, Council Chambers (735 Anacapa St.)

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For more information, visit Create State.

Documents to Review: