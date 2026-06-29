The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Joins Effort in Mobilizing to Stop Costly Tax Proposal, Protecting California Homeownership

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Santa Barbara, CA.: The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® along with the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.), announced a major victory for homeownership in California after REALTORS® statewide mobilized to stop AB 736 from moving forward in the California State Legislature last week.

In just over 24 hours, thousands of REALTORS® from every corner of the state made more than 12,000 calls to members of the Legislature urging them to oppose AB 736, a proposal that would have incentivized local governments to raise transfer taxes on property sales. The unprecedented speed and scale of this grassroots response sent a clear message to lawmakers: California will not solve its affordability crisis by making homeownership more expensive.

“C.A.R. opposed AB 736 because higher transfer taxes would increase the cost of buying and selling a home at a time when affordability remains one of California’s greatest housing challenges,” said C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski. “Expanding local transfer taxes would have placed additional financial burdens on families already struggling to achieve the dream of homeownership. C.A.R.’s grassroots network is one of the most effective in California because it is powered by members who care deeply about protecting their clients, their communities, and the future of homeownership.”

In addition to stopping this bill, California REALTORS® also actively supported a broader agreement that will place a constitutional amendment to restore the requirement that certain local special tax increases receive approval from two-thirds of voters on the November 2026 ballot. Also, as part of that agreement, ACA 13 will no longer appear on the November ballot. C.A.R. strongly opposed ACA 13 because it could have weakened longstanding Proposition 13-style taxpayer protections, and the organization was prepared to commit significant resources to defeating the measure.

“These victories extend well beyond stopping a single bill,” Suminski stated. “Together, they help protect Californians from higher costs, preserve important taxpayer safeguards and ensure homeownership remains within reach for more families. They also demonstrate the strength of our association. When REALTORS® speak with one voice, California’s leaders listen.”

“Our members’ swift and unified opposition to AB 736 was instrumental in protecting homebuyers from higher costs at a time when they are already working hard to achieve homeownership,” said Jennifer Berger, SBAOR President. “This victory shows that when REALTORS® stand together to advocate for homebuyers, homeowners and property rights, we can make a meaningful difference for families and communities across California.”

“C.A.R. exists to protect homeownership, and our work doesn’t end here,” Suminski continued. “We will continue standing up for policies that expand ownership opportunities, defend taxpayers and keep the California Dream within reach for future generations. We do this because homeownership isn’t just about owning a home — it’s about building opportunity, security and a stronger future,” Suminski said.

About Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® consists of over 1,200 REALTOR® members who advocate for homeownership and protect private property rights on behalf their clients. The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is a local association that is a partner with the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org), one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with nearly 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate.