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GOLETA, CA, June 30, 2026 – Parks and Recreation is at the heart of what makes Goleta a vibrant and connected community. This July, you are invited to be part of the places, programs, and activities that bring us together during Parks and Recreation Month! This year’s theme, “The Power of Parks and Recreation,” highlights the many ways parks, programs, and community spaces promote health and wellness, inspire creativity, and create opportunities for connection.

Join us and experience all that Goleta and its parks have to offer! Visit the July is Parks and Recreation Month webpage to explore a calendar of free and low-cost activities happening throughout July, designed to encourage residents of all ages to get outside, have fun, and connect with the community.

Ways to Enjoy Parks and Recreation Month

Throughout July, community members of all ages can participate in a variety of activities and events celebrating the power of parks and recreation, including:

Summer Lunch at the Park

Monday – Friday, through August 7 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Free summer lunches will be available to children under age 18 at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park provided by Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Monday – Friday, through August 7 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Free summer lunches will be available to children under age 18 at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park provided by Santa Barbara Unified School District. City of Goleta Drone Show

Saturday, July 4 | Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with a free community event featuring food, activities, music, and a drone show at Dos Pueblos High School.

Saturday, July 4 | Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day with a free community event featuring food, activities, music, and a drone show at Dos Pueblos High School. FIFA Watch Party

Tuesday, July 14 |Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Soccer fans are invited to join the community for the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final at the Goleta Community Center.

Tuesday, July 14 |Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Soccer fans are invited to join the community for the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final at the Goleta Community Center. Free Pickleball Skill Clinic

Saturday, July 18 & Saturday, July 25 (Adults: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & Kids 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Learn the basics of pickleball at the Goleta Community Center Courts. RSVP required through July is Parks and Recreation Month webpage.

Saturday, July 18 & Saturday, July 25 (Adults: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & Kids 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Learn the basics of pickleball at the Goleta Community Center Courts. RSVP required through July is Parks and Recreation Month webpage. Free Skate Day at Ice in Paradise

Sunday, July 26, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy free admission and skate rental for all ages and abilities at Ice in Paradise.

The City has also created a Parks and Recreation month coloring book to compliment the calendar of activities. This booklet will be available beginning in early July at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Avenue), the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue), or can be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/PRM.

We hope you will get out there and explore our parks, recreation programs and open spaces and appreciate the important role they play in enhancing the quality of life in Goleta. Share your favorite moments with us on social media by tagging @cityofgoleta and using #GoletaParksAndRec. We’d love to see how you’re enjoying Goleta’s parks, programs, and activities!