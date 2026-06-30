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Santa Barbara, CA, June 30, 2026 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes longtime community advocate Deborah Brown to its Board of Directors. Bringing more than 25 years of local healthcare and geriatric care management experience to the leadership team, Brown has a distinguished history of guiding families through life’s most difficult transitions. Her deep familiarity with HSB’s mission makes her a natural fit to help steer the organization’s continued growth.

Brown previously served as a Geriatric Care Manager at Senior Planning Services and a Speech Pathologist at Assisted Home Health and Hospice. Throughout her career as an advocate for elderly clients, she frequently partnered with HSB, referring families who were not yet ready for medical hospice to the organization’s free grief counseling, volunteer support, and patient care management services – helping people navigate the medical system practically and emotionally. Additionally, as a volunteer support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association, she has dedicated years to guiding caregivers through the complex anticipatory grief associated with dementia care.

Brown earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa and a Master of Arts in Speech Pathology from Western Michigan University. Outside of her professional life, she is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys long-distance cycling, hiking, skiing, and ice skating. She is honored to join the Board of Directors to help support, develop, and expand HSB’s vital services.

“As a geriatric care manager working in Santa Barbara, I often referred clients and families to HSB for guidance and support at the end of life,” said Brown. “Then in 2014, I lost my younger brother, Eddie who died suddenly while working in his backyard. The most difficult conversation I’ve ever had was to tell my mother that her only son had died. His death hit me hard too. In the months after his death, I struggled to accept this loss. Grief therapy offered through HSB was a lifeline through that difficult time. The counseling gave me the strength and the knowledge not only to help myself but to also support my mom through her grief as well. Now as a board member, I can give something back to this fine organization which takes no fees for its many services to the community and yet HSB is always there for our Santa Barbara families to the end and beyond.”

“Deborah’s decades of dedicated service as an advocate for seniors and their families make her an incredible asset to our board of directors.” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Having firsthand experience partnering with HSB throughout her career, she intimately understands the unique needs of our community. Her deep expertise in geriatric care and passion for supporting caregivers will be vital as we continue to expand our reach and deliver free, compassionate care to those navigating difficult journeys.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.