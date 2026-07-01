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With enrollment in the 2026 season reaching a record-breaking 60 shipping lines, the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies (BWBS) program is pleased to report that the early-season data is demonstrating continued strong industry cooperation with the voluntary vessel-speed reduction (VSR) program to protect endangered whales and reduce air pollution and ocean noise.

Preliminary analysis of ship speed data for the first six weeks of the season shows impressive cooperation levels by BWBS-enrolled companies — including some newly eligible cruise lines, which were welcomed into program enrollment this year — with a cumulative cooperation rate of 80% across the expanded 2026 VSR zone. Thus far, 250 participating ships have transited more than 73,000 nautical miles at whale-safer speeds of 10 knots or less. More than half of the participants with transits in the VSR zone are on track to qualify for BWBS top recognition awards.

The 2026 season of BWBS went into effect on April 22, Earth Day, and, starting July 1, the voluntary VSR zone officially expands statewide from the Oregon border to the Mexico border. The voluntary VSR request will remain in effect through December 31, 2026. Ocean-going vessels of 300 gross tons or more are requested to travel at 10 knots or less within the zone to reduce the risk of fatal ship strikes on endangered whales, decrease underwater radiated noise, and protect coastal communities’ air quality.

“The enrollment and cooperation data we are already seeing in the 2026 season reveal meaningful momentum as this program transitions to its largest zone area to-date,” said Jess Morten, Director of Marine Resource Protection for the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to our shipping industry partners for their feedback, their continued collaboration, and their commitment to protecting marine and coastal environments.”

About

BWBS is a collaborative partnership among federal and local government agencies, foundations, and environmental nonprofits. Partners include the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation; the Bay Area Air Quality Management District; Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control Districts; Monterey Bay Air Resources District; Channel Islands, Monterey Bay, Greater Farallones, and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries; and Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory. http://www.bluewhalesblueskies.org