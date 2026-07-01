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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – With the 4th of July holiday coming up, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) reminds Santa Barbara County residents that fireworks cause air pollution that can affect health, especially for sensitive groups like children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions.

Fireworks produce particulate matter including soot and ash. Every year, APCD sees spikes in air pollution levels due to the use of personal fireworks, particularly in the Lompoc and Santa Maria areas. Historically, these spikes tend to occur in the late evening and early morning hours after sustained periods of activity involving personal fireworks.

Every year, APCD recommends that people attend a community 4th of July celebration instead of using personal fireworks. More information about the safety benefits of community celebrations — which are handled by trained professionals — can be found in the County Fire Department’s recent news release.

This year, APCD is a proud sponsor of the City of Goleta’s 4th of July Drone Show, now in its second year. The drone show provides a way to celebrate and enjoy the holiday without the pollution from fireworks.

The pollution of concern from fireworks — known as particulate matter, or PM — can be small enough to get into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular health effects. Fireworks can also contain toxic metals.

To keep tabs on air quality, people can find 24/7 readings for particulate matter throughout Santa Barbara County on APCD’s website. The data on that website comes from APCD’s network of permanent air quality monitoring stations. People can also reference the AirNow Fire & Smoke map, which provides air quality readings from APCD’s permanent monitors and a robust network of neighborhood-level air quality sensors.

If air quality reaches unhealthy levels, people — especially sensitive groups — should take precautions:

Staying indoors as much as possible, ideally with a “clean air room” using an air purifier;

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activity;

Closing windows and doors unless the temperatures are high; and

Using home and car air conditioners in recirculation mode.

For more information on APCD, visit the website: http://www.OurAir.org.