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VENTURA, Calif. (July 1, 2026) — American Riviera Bank has purchased 1220 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura, establishing its first full-service branch in Ventura County and continuing its steady expansion along California’s Central Coast.

Radius Commercial Real Estate’s Gene Deering and Lisa Shields exclusively represented American Riviera Bank in the off-market acquisition of the freestanding commercial property, which will be renovated before opening as the bank’s newest branch.

Located along the South Victoria Avenue corridor, the property offers excellent visibility, convenient customer access, abundant parking, and a prominent presence in one of Ventura’s established commercial districts.

The purchase also expands American Riviera Bank’s existing Ventura footprint. The bank opened its Ventura Lending Center in leased space at the adjacent property, 1280 S. Victoria Avenue, in 2025. The newly acquired building will become its first full-service Ventura County branch.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2006, American Riviera Bank has grown from a single branch into a $1.4 billion community bank serving businesses and individuals throughout the Central Coast. The bank is recognized for its relationship-focused approach, local decision-making, and longstanding commitment to supporting nonprofits, small businesses, and community organizations throughout the region.

“Establishing our first full-service Ventura County branch is an important milestone in our continued commitment to serving businesses and residents throughout the Central Coast,” said Jeff DeVine, President & CEO of American Riviera Bank. “This location gives us the opportunity to create a permanent home in Ventura that reflects our relationship-focused approach to community banking.”

The acquisition was made possible through an off-market opportunity identified by Lisa Shields, allowing American Riviera Bank to secure an ideal location for its Ventura County expansion before the property was broadly marketed.

“American Riviera Bank initially engaged us to find a leasing opportunity in Ventura,” said Gene Deering, Principal at Radius Commercial Real Estate. “As we explored the market, it became clear that few property owners were willing to make the significant improvements needed to meet the bank’s standards. That shift ultimately led us to an exceptional off-market opportunity that aligned perfectly with American Riviera Bank’s vision.”

“Off-market transactions often create exceptional value because they allow buyers to focus on finding the right property instead of competing for it,” said Shields. “This building checked every box, from its visibility and accessibility to its long-term potential as American Riviera Bank’s Ventura County branch.”

“We’ve had the privilege of watching American Riviera Bank expand its presence across the Central Coast over the years,” said Deering. “Helping them establish their first Ventura County branch made this a particularly rewarding assignment for our team.”

Deering also credited the City of Ventura for helping move the project forward.

“We’re grateful for the support provided by the City of Ventura throughout this process,” he said. “Their collaboration has helped bring American Riviera Bank’s vision for this property to life.”

The transaction closed on June 30, 2026.