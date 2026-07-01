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SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Parks Foundation today celebrated the inclusion of ongoing funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program in California’s 2026–27 state budget, marking a major victory for equitable access to California’s state parks.

The approved budget establishes an ongoing appropriation for the program. Previously, lawmakers had to approve funding for the program to be added to the state budget each year. Going forward, funding will continue automatically unless a future Governor or the Legislature takes action to change it.

“This is a landmark moment for expanding access to California’s state parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “By establishing ongoing funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program, California is making a lasting commitment to ensuring that cost is not a barrier to experiencing our state parks. This investment will help connect generations of Californians with the outdoors.”

“The stories found in libraries represent almost infinite adventures, wonder and possibilities, and the same is true for California’s state parks,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, our legislative leaders and tireless advocates like California State Parks Foundation, we are forever joining those stories through the California State Library Park Pass and unlocking countless adventures, wonder and possibilities still to come. These experiences reveal the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors and remind all of us that these extraordinary places belong to every Californian.”

The California State Library Parks Pass gives library card holders free vehicle day-use entry to more than 200 participating state parks, available through more than 1,100 public libraries across California. Since the program launched in 2021, 33,000 passes have been distributed to branch libraries statewide. Library card holders can check out a pass, visit a participating state park, and return it to their library so others can enjoy it. Libraries consistently report that the passes are among their most popular items available for checkout, and select libraries also offer backpacks with outdoor exploration tools, including binoculars, compasses, and wildlife guides.

In 2023, California State Parks Foundation released survey findings demonstrating the program’s impact:

63% of respondents cited cost as the primary barrier to visiting state parks.

90% said they now plan to visit state parks many more times each year.

Nearly 70% reported household incomes below $60,000.

More than 63% identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

The California State Library Parks Pass program is one of three equity-focused pilot programs championed by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2021 to support the state’s California for All vision. The initiative is part of the California Natural Resources Agency’s Outdoors for All framework, which aims to expand parks in underserved communities, support access programs, and foster a sense of belonging for all Californians in the outdoors.

California State Parks Foundation has advocated for long-term funding of the program since its launch, working alongside libraries, community organizations, outdoor advocates, and state leaders to demonstrate its value and ensure more Californians can experience the benefits of state parks.

“We’re grateful to Governor Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the Legislature for recognizing the importance of ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience California’s state parks,” Rachel Norton said. “This program is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when California State Parks, public libraries, and community partners work together to remove barriers to the outdoors. Ongoing funding gives these partners the certainty they need to continue expanding access to state parks.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change, we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now and for future generations. Learn more at http://www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation @calparks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X, and @californiaparks on Bluesky.