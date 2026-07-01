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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) is pleased to announce the election of Arthur G. Swalley as its Board Chair. The company’s officers for the 2026–27 season also include Robert Weinman, First Vice-Chair; Christine Holland, Second Vice-Chair; Barbara Burger, Secretary; and Torben Von Staden, Treasurer.

“I look forward to working with Arthur as we enter this exciting new stage in our company’s history,” said Kostis Protopapas, OSB’s Artistic & General Director. “His experience on stage, deep knowledge of the performing arts environment in Santa Barbara, and incisive mind guarantee that he will be a decisive leader for our Board, a brilliant ambassador to our community and an exciting partner for me and Team OSB. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Nikkaëlle Burlett for her vision and courage as Board Chair during four of our history’s most eventful and transformative years.”

Born in Rhodes, Greece, and raised in Santa Barbara, Arthur G. Swalley studied piano and cello in his youth before beginning vocal training under Phyllis Zimmerman at Santa Barbara High School. At Yale University, he studied voice and composition, earning a BA degree in music. While at Yale, he performed across multiple disciplines, explored works from Bach through 20th-century composers, and performed in cappella singing group shenanigans.

Swalley returned to Santa Barbara in 1990 to begin his career in the financial industry at Merrill Lynch, where he became Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. In 2010, he became a founding partner and Chief Investment Officer at Arlington Financial Advisors, and in 2025, he became a founding partner and CIO of Santa Barbara Trust Company. He has also served as President of the Board of the Santa Barbara Symphony and as Treasurer of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

An active local singer, Swalley has performed with Canticle, Quire of Voyces, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and the Santa Barbara Master Chorale. He began performing with the Opera Santa Barbara Chorus in 2017 and joined the OSB Board of Directors in 2023.

“Performing with Opera Santa Barbara has been the pinnacle of my artistic career,” said Swalley. “OSB’s consistent excellence is reflected in Santa Barbara’s distinction as one of the smallest cities in the country with its own professional opera company. I am honored to have earned the confidence of this exceptional group of artists, board members, and donors, and I look forward to leading the next exciting chapter in OSB’s story.”

About Opera Santa Barbara

Now entering its 33rd season as Santa Barbara’s professional opera company, Opera Santa Barbara has been a leading presenter of professional music theater on California’s Central Coast since 1994. Under the leadership of Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas, the company is known for thoughtfully programmed seasons that pair canonical works with rarely staged repertoire and new American operas at the Lobero Theatre. Opera Santa Barbara is also committed to developing emerging talent through its Chrisman Studio Program, introducing young people to live opera, and offering free educational and musical programs to the broader Santa Barbara community. For more information, visit operasb.org.