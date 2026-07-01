Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The much-anticipated annual Community Art Show is returning this year with a fresh and thought-provoking theme: “Harmony.” In a time when the world can often feel divided and uncertain, Harmony invites the community to come together through creativity, compassion, and shared expression. This art theme encourages artists, families, students, and community members of all backgrounds to explore ideas of peace, unity, healing, and human connection.

This beloved event invites artists of all backgrounds and mediums to explore and share the stories, places, and people that sparked their creative journey — all within the unique 12”x12” format.

From painting and photography to mixed media, fiber arts, and sculpture, each piece will reflect the personal or collective considerations that express harmony. Submission form opens September 1st and costs $20 to artists over the age of 24. This is not a juried show, it is first come, first serve.

The pop-up exhibition takes place annually the weekend prior to Thanksgiving (Saturday, November 21st) and iis open to artists of all skill levels and will showcase works that are no larger or smaller than 12 inches by 12 inches. This uniform size requirement continues to be a favorite among visitors for the unexpected diversity and creativity it inspires.

This treasured event typifies the spirit of the Community Arts Workshop as space for everyone to create and share. The show is already one of our region’s largest showcases of local art.

Free and open to the public, the Ready to Hang pop-up sale supports local artists. All works are for sale by dozens of area painters, photographers, assemblage makers, tattoo artists, fabric artists, printmakers and more.