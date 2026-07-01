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Boulder City, Nev. — Due to increasingly high temperatures, low humidity, and dry vegetation, the Bureau of Reclamation is immediately implementing fire restrictions to help reduce the risk of wildfires on lands it manages or maintains in Imperial and Riverside counties in California, and in support of Bureau of Land Management fire restrictions issued by the agency in April 2026.

These fire restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, a campfire or charcoal stove (except within the approved fire pits or grills provided in developed recreation sites). Operating a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel is allowed, but should be used with care.

• Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit).

• Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit. Use of all fireworks (including Safe and Sane) is prohibited.

• Possession and/or use of tracer rounds, steel-jacket ammunition, explosive targets or any other incendiary device.

• Operating a motor vehicle or combustion engine equipment without a spark arrestor.

• Smoking is allowed in an enclosed vehicle only.

In addition, Reclamation supports all Bureau of Land Management Fire Prevention orders and restrictions issued in each state. Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine, imprisonment for up to a period of six months or both.

For additional information regarding these fire restrictions, please contact Justin DeMaio, Archeologist with the Lower Colorado Basin’s Environmental Compliance Group, at telephone (702) 293-8359 or via email at jdemaio@usbr.gov.

The Bureau of Reclamation is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior and is the nation’s largest wholesale water supplier and second largest producer of hydroelectric power. Our facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation opportunities, and environmental benefits.