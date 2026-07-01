Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center Announces Next “Second Thursday at the Museum” Lecture Featuring Former University of California Professor, Author and Anthropologist Paul H. Gelles

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SANTA YNEZ, CA – June 30, 2026 — The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center will host the next installment of its free “Second Thursday at the Museum” lecture series on Thursday, July 9, featuring former University of California professor, author and anthropologist Paul H. Gelles.

Designed to bring the community together through art, conversation and special featured lectures, the free after-hours event will feature a lecture and discussion by Gelles centered on his book, “Chumash Renaissance: Indian Casinos, Education, and Cultural Politics in Rural California.” During the presentation, Gelles will discuss the book within the larger context of issues facing Indigenous peoples in the United States and throughout the Americas.

Guests will also enjoy evening access to the museum’s galleries and gift shop. Held from 5 to 8 p.m., no RSVP is required and all are welcome.

A former professor of anthropology at the University of California, Gelles worked in and for Indigenous communities in the Peruvian Andes for many years. He also worked with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ summer youth program in 2003, 2004 and 2005. He is also the author of “Water and Power in Highland Peru” and is the co-producer of the films “Transnational Fiesta: 1992” and “Transnational Fiesta: 20 Years Later.” Gelles taught at Midland School in Los Olivos for 18 years and currently resides in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The series debuted June 11 with a featured presentation by Chumash Community Member and artist Beau Armenta. During the inaugural event, Armenta shared the story behind his TreeFish Copper creations, which highlight both craftsmanship and cultural influence. Attendees learned about his artistic process and viewed finished pieces, including handcrafted copper bowls and other works inspired by his Native heritage.

As the museum enters its second year, it remains a place for learning and cultural connection, strengthening its overall visitor experience through expanded programming, guided tours and deep educational engagement.

The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center is a 14,000-square-foot facility located at the corner of Highway 246 and Edison Street in Santa Ynez. The museum showcases a portion of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ collection of more than 24,000 historically significant cultural items, including baskets, musical instruments, hunting tools, ceremonial items and regalia, highlighting the richness and diversity of Chumash culture. Designed by award-winning Jones & Jones Architects, the museum’s architecture pays homage to traditional Chumash tule ’ap dwellings and is complemented by a 3.5-acre cultural park featuring outdoor exhibits and more than 11,000 California native plants used by the Chumash.

The museum is located at 3500 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez and offers free parking. Annual memberships are available for purchase, and the museum also accepts donations, which support facility maintenance, the creation of new exhibits and educational programming. Before experiencing the museum, the tribe encourages visitors to explore the facility’s informative website at http://www.sychumashmuseum.org to preview the exhibits, explore aspects of the 3.5-acre park and plan their visit.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.