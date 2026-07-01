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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience 1st Thursday Art Walk, celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Barber Shop’s new location, and enjoy Fourth of July weekend festivities downtown, as well as community markets and a variety of special events happening throughout the week.
The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa
Featured Events:
- 1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)
- YEAR ONE – Celebrating Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery First Anniversary at 33 West Anapamu Street (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)
- The Barber Shop’s Grand Re-opening at 429 State Street (Friday, July 3, 12:00 PM)
- La Miniatura Book Launch at Grassini Family Vineyards Tasting Room (Friday, July 3, 3:00 PM)
- Fourth of July Weekend at Kimpton Canary Hotel (Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM)
- Academy Festival Orchestra: Gershwin & Brahms at The Granada Theatre (Friday, July 3, 7:30 PM)
- 4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation: Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence at the Courthouse Sunken Garden (Saturday, July 4, 5:00 PM)
- July 4th Celebration at The Grand on State (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)
- 4th of July Canary Cookout at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)
- Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Sunday, July 5, 10:00 AM)
- The Economics of Sustainability with Dr. Brett Caraway at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Wednesday, July 8, 6:30 PM)
Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:
- UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.
- Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.
- FIFA World Cup Specials and Surprises at Shaker Mill: Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features.
- FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.
- FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.
- “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19): Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.
- New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.
View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa
Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe
Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.