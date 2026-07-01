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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience 1st Thursday Art Walk, celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Barber Shop’s new location, and enjoy Fourth of July weekend festivities downtown, as well as community markets and a variety of special events happening throughout the week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa

Featured Events:

1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM) YEAR ONE – Celebrating Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery First Anniversary at 33 West Anapamu Street (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM) The Barber Shop’s Grand Re-opening at 429 State Street (Friday, July 3, 12:00 PM)

(Friday, July 3, 12:00 PM) La Miniatura Book Launch at Grassini Family Vineyards Tasting Room (Friday, July 3, 3:00 PM)

(Friday, July 3, 3:00 PM) Fourth of July Weekend at Kimpton Canary Hotel (Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM) Academy Festival Orchestra: Gershwin & Brahms at The Granada Theatre (Friday, July 3, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, July 3, 7:30 PM) 4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation: Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence at the Courthouse Sunken Garden (Saturday, July 4, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, July 4, 5:00 PM) July 4th Celebration at The Grand on State (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)

4th of July Canary Cookout at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM) Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Sunday, July 5, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, July 5, 10:00 AM) The Economics of Sustainability with Dr. Brett Caraway at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Wednesday, July 8, 6:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.

(June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall. FIFA World Cup Specials and Surprises at Shaker Mill: Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features.

Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features. FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.

Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes. FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special : Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.

: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms. “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19) : Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.

(On Display until July 19) Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper. New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.