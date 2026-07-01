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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience 1st Thursday Art Walk, celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Barber Shop’s new location, and enjoy Fourth of July weekend festivities downtown, as well as community markets and a variety of special events happening throughout the week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa

Featured Events:

  • 1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)
  • YEAR ONE – Celebrating Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery First Anniversary at 33 West Anapamu Street (Thursday, July 2, 5:00 PM)
  • The Barber Shop’s Grand Re-opening at 429 State Street (Friday, July 3, 12:00 PM)
  • La Miniatura Book Launch at Grassini Family Vineyards Tasting Room (Friday, July 3, 3:00 PM)
  • Fourth of July Weekend at Kimpton Canary Hotel (Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM)
  • Academy Festival Orchestra: Gershwin & Brahms at The Granada Theatre (Friday, July 3, 7:30 PM)
  • 4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation: Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence at the Courthouse Sunken Garden (Saturday, July 4, 5:00 PM)
  • July 4th Celebration at The Grand on State (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)
  • 4th of July Canary Cookout at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, July 4, 6:00 PM)
  • Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Sunday, July 5, 10:00 AM)
  • The Economics of Sustainability with Dr. Brett Caraway at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Wednesday, July 8, 6:30 PM)


Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

  • UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.
  • Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.
  • FIFA World Cup Specials and Surprises at Shaker Mill: Catch every USA and Mexico match on their massive 150” projector screen, paired with match-long happy hour cocktails and food features.
  • FIFA World Cup Specials at Baja Sharkeez: Cheer on your favorite team at Baja Sharkeez during the FIFA World Cup and enjoy tournament-long drink specials, giveaways, and prizes.
  • FIFA World Cup Game Day Deals at M. Special: Catch all the FIFA World Cup action at M. Special and cheer on your favorite team with game-day specials at both taprooms.
  • “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19): Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.
  • New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/3QVjNEa

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

Wed Jul 01, 2026 | 22:19pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/07/01/the-downtown-santa-barbara-improvement-associations-whats-happening-downtown-update-14/

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