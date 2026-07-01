Santa Clara, Calif – The USMNT stared down the perils of the knockout stage and emerged victorious in the round of 32, but not without scars.

A 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was an impressive feat considering all the Americans had to overcome.

Folarin Balogun scored the first goal of the game in the 45th minute giving the US a 1-0 lead, but was sent off early in the second half with a red card, which forced the Americans to survive for the final 26 minutes plus stoppage time with only ten men.

Malik Tillman was bleeding through his sock at the postgame interview podium.

Not only did the United States preserve the lead, but added a goal via an iconic Malik Tillman free kick in the 82nd minute that was testament to the resilience of a United States side that simply would not fold under adversity.

“I’m a different type of person on the pitch,” said the normally soft-spoken Tillman of how he felt in the aftermath of his decisive goal. “When you score a goal like this I think you guys saw my emotions, it’s a great feeling and of course a very proud moment for me.”

Tillman’s right foot was bloodied at the postgame interview podium after it was stepped on so severely that his cleat was ripped open and had to be replaced midgame. That did not stop him from converting his free kick from just outside the penalty box just minutes later

Now the United States will have to deal with the aftermath of Balogun’s red card, which will result in him missing the round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday.

“For me never is that a red card. I watched it after on TV and there never was intention to step on the player,” said USMNT beach Maurichio Pochettino. “That was a normal action in futbol that happened by accident.”

Balogun’s goal came off a string of sensational passes. Tim Ream tracked down a long ball from the Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper near midfield and sent the ball forward to Tyler Adams, who flicked it forward to Tillman for the final through ball that reached Balogun off a deflection for a left-footed finish.

The victory was the first for the United States over a European squad since 2021. The Americans will now take on Belgium in Seattle on Monday.