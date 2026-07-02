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SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today approved more than $15.4 million in Transportation Network Company (TNC) Access for All Program funding to help expand and improve wheelchair-accessible transportation services throughout California.

The CPUC conditionally approved 17 Local Access Fund Administrators (LAFAs) that will distribute $15.4 million in funding to local transportation providers for the 2026-2027 funding year. The funding supports programs that increase access to on-demand wheelchair-accessible vehicles, helping people with disabilities travel more easily to work, medical appointments, school, grocery stores, and other everyday destinations.

“Reliable transportation is essential to participating fully in everyday life,” said CPUC President John Reynolds. “These investments will help expand transportation options for Californians who rely on wheelchair-accessible vehicles.”

Today’s action approves LAFAs serving the following counties:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Fresno

Kern

Los Angeles

Marin

Monterey

Napa

Sacramento

San Diego

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Ventura

Each LAFA will oversee local funding and work with eligible transportation providers to improve or expand wheelchair-accessible, on-demand transportation services in its region. For geographic areas without a selected LAFA, the CPUC can hire an independent private, non-profit, or state entity as the Statewide Access Fund Administrator to expand on-demand WAV service across California.

Program Background

The TNC Access for All Program was established by the California Legislature to improve transportation options for people with disabilities, particularly those who use wheelchairs. The program is funded through a 10-cent fee on TNC trips, with funds invested back into local communities to support wheelchair-accessible transportation.

TNCs may either invest directly in expanding accessible service or contribute funding that is administered locally through approved LAFAs. These local administrators identify transportation providers in their communities that can use the funding to increase the availability of wheelchair-accessible vehicles and improve service for riders.

In 2025, the California Legislature extended the TNC Access for All Program through Jan. 1, 2032, enabling the CPUC to continue investing in accessible transportation throughout the state.

About the California Public Utilities Commission