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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Utility work in Montecito will result in alternating lane closures along Highway 192 near Lake Jocelyn starting on Monday, July 6 and will continue through Thursday, July 9, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Construction crews will be conducting potholing work in preparation for the future construction work connecting the Casitas and Carpinteria Valley Water Districts which will enable each agency to provide water to the other.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/