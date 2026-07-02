As Santa Barbara faces a significant budget shortfall, our next mayor must have more than good intentions.

They need a proven record of sound financial leadership and responsible decision-making. That’s why I am supporting Eric Friedman for Mayor.

I have known Eric for nearly 20 years through our work with local nonprofits. We served together on a nonprofit board that made the important decision to expand critical mental health services into North County. Eric helped lead the development of a thoughtful expansion plan that paired ambitious goals with a solid financial strategy. Because of his collaborative leadership and fiscal discipline, more North County families now have access to essential mental health services, and the organization remains financially strong today.

Eric has brought that same approach to public service. On the City Council, following the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the effort to return $17 million in one-time revenues to the city’s General Fund reserves instead of spending them on ongoing programs. He also secured unanimous council support to establish a pension trust fund, taking an important first step toward addressing the city’s long-term pension obligations. And when last year’s budget relied too heavily on reserves to balance the books, Eric had the courage to vote no.

Strong financial management isn’t just about balancing budgets. It’s about ensuring the city can continue delivering the essential services residents depend on, both today and in the future. Eric Friedman has demonstrated that he understands this balance better than anyone.

For his proven leadership, fiscal responsibility, and commitment to Santa Barbara’s future, I am proud to support Eric Friedman for Mayor.