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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 217 in Goleta encountered full overnight closures for two nights starting Monday, June 29.

The paving work, expected to be a three-night project, finished a day early allowing for the opening of Highway 217 the morning of Wednesday, July 1.

The closure took place from 10 pm to 6 am between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road as crews paved the eastbound and westbound lanes.

This work is a part of the San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The entire paving portion of this project is expected to be completed in early August. We will release updates on future traffic impacts as they become available.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/