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Santa Barbara Humane is inviting the community to gather beneath the stars for Whiskers Under the Moon, the organization’s fourth annual gala, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Individual tickets go on sale July 1, with sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and community members who want to make a difference for local animals.

Hosted at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara campus, Whiskers Under the Moon will bring together animal lovers from across Santa Barbara County for an evening of dining, dancing, philanthropy, and celebration. Guests will enjoy signature cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a thoughtfully curated farm-to-table dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients, live music by the Just Dave Band, and exciting auction opportunities, all while helping provide care and support for animals and families throughout the region.

“Whiskers Under the Moon is a chance for our community to come together in celebration of animals and the incredible bond people share with their pets,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Chief Philanthropy Oﬃcer of Santa Barbara Humane. “Every ticket, sponsorship, and donation helps ensure that pets and the people who love them have access to the care and support they need.”

Funds raised through the gala support Santa Barbara Humane’s work across Santa Barbara County, including affordable veterinary care, pet adoption services, dog training, pet food assistance, and sheltering programs at its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses and through its Mobile Veterinary Unit. In 2025 alone, Santa Barbara Humane helped 2,223 pets find loving homes and provided care for more than 41,000 animals through its veterinary clinics, shelter, training programs, and community services. As an independent nonprofit that receives no federal funding, Santa Barbara Humane relies on community support to help thousands of animals and families each year.The evening begins with a VIP reception for sponsors at 5:00 p.m., followed by the main event reception at 5:30 p.m. on the Santa Barbara Humane campus at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara. Guests will enjoy live entertainment from the Just Dave Band, a Los Angeles-based country, rock, and soul band, as well as line dancing lessons and plenty of opportunities to hit the dance floor throughout the evening. Western-inspired attire is encouraged.

Early bird tickets are available for $250 through August 18, after which ticket prices will increase to $300. Following the sell-out success of the 2025 Gala, Santa Barbara Humane encourages supporters to purchase tickets and secure sponsorships early.

For tickets, sponsorship information, or additional event details, visit sbhumane.org/gala. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by August 21, 2026.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.