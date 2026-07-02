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SANTA BARBARA, CA –July 2, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department are excited to invite residents of all ages to a free Neighborhood Block Party at Bohnett Park (1251 San Pascual Street) on Sunday July 12th, 2026, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 PM.

This family-friendly event is designed to bring members of the community together and provide an opportunity to meet the dedicated police officers and firefighters who proudly serve the City of Santa Barbara. Strong partnerships between public safety personnel and the community are essential to creating safe, welcoming, and thriving neighborhoods.

The Block Party will feature a variety of free activities and attractions for the whole family, including:

Games and hands-on activities

Music

Food

Public safety vehicle displays

An inflatable slide for children

Opportunities to meet police officers, firefighters, and other public safety personnel

The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department are committed to working alongside residents to enhance public safety through collaboration, trust, and community engagement. Events like this provide a fun and welcoming environment where neighbors can connect with one another, learn more about public safety services, and help strengthen the relationships that make our community safer and stronger.

We look forward to seeing you there!