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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (July 1, 2026) — More than 300 guests gathered at the Santa Ynez Valley Polo Club on Saturday, June 27, for a sold-out 2026 Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic benefiting People Helping People (PHP), demonstrating how visionary leadership and philanthropy continue to strengthen the Santa Ynez Valley.

Presented by Happy Canyon Vineyard, the Polo Classic has become one of the region’s premier charitable sporting events, where exceptional polo, hospitality, and philanthropy converge to support local families. This year’s sold-out event welcomed guests from throughout California and across the country, including a delegation that traveled from St. Louis, Missouri, home to the headquarters of First Bank, one of People Helping People’s longest-standing philanthropic partners. Their decision to travel across the country specifically to attend the Polo Classic reflects the enduring relationships and shared commitment that continue to advance PHP’s mission and invest in the future of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The continued success of the Polo Classic reflects the vision and generosity of Sean Pitts, Jodi Barrack Pitts, and TJ Barrack, whose leadership has transformed the event into far more than a day of polo. Their commitment has inspired hundreds of supporters to invest in the well-being of their neighbors while creating an event that celebrates sport, hospitality, and service.

“There is no greater honor than to help People Helping People,” said Sean Pitts. “It’s about the community that People Helping People supports that are near and dear to our hearts.”

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed outstanding polo while witnessing the generosity of the players, who donated their time, talent, and horses in support of People Helping People’s mission. Among those taking the field was TJ Barrack, whose role as both an organizer and player reflects the servant leadership that has become synonymous with the Polo Classic.

“This event represents the very best of what happens when passionate people lead with purpose,” said Erica Jane Flores, Chief Executive Officer of People Helping People. “Sean Pitts, Jodi Barrack Pitts, and TJ Barrack have created something that extends well beyond a single day. Their leadership has inspired others to give, volunteer, and invest in a stronger future for the families we serve. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and for the example they continue to set.”

Through ticket sales and charitable donations, the sold-out event will directly support People Helping People’s work serving individuals and families throughout the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos. As the region’s primary safety-net organization, PHP provides food security, housing stability, behavioral health services, youth leadership and substance use prevention, healthcare access, care coordination, financial empowerment, and family resource navigation.

The event comes at a pivotal moment as nonprofit organizations across California navigate increasing demand for services while facing reductions in public funding. Private philanthropy and strategic partnerships have never been more important to ensuring local families continue to receive the support they need while building pathways toward long-term stability and well-being.

“What made Saturday so special wasn’t just the sold-out crowd—it was the generosity behind it,” said Jen Sanregret, Director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement at People Helping People. “We are deeply grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, donor, player, and guest whose support will create lasting impact for local families.”

People Helping People extends its heartfelt appreciation to Happy Canyon Vineyard for serving as Presenting Sponsor; Sean Pitts, Jodi Barrack Pitts, and TJ Barrack for their extraordinary vision and leadership; First Bank and its St. Louis delegation for traveling across the country in support of PHP’s mission; the participating players; event sponsors; volunteers; donors; and every guest whose participation made the 2026 Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic an overwhelming success. You can still donate at Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People | Kindful

About People Helping People

People Helping People is the primary safety-net organization serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos. Through integrated services and strategic partnerships, PHP empowers individuals and families to achieve stability, health, and long-term well-being by providing food security, housing support, behavioral health services, youth leadership and substance use prevention, healthcare access, care coordination, financial empowerment, and family resource navigation. Every day, People Helping People works alongside individuals and families to build resilience, expand opportunity, and strengthen the fabric of the communities it serves.