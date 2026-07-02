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Orcutt, CA — Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson announced the appointment of Orcutt resident Tony Guy to represent the Fourth District on the Orcutt, CA Planning Commission, succeeding outgoing Commissioner Roy Reed.

Reed served on the Planning Commission for two and a half years and was elected Chair by his fellow commissioners in January 2026, serving in that role during the final six months of his tenure.

Tony Guy brings decades of executive leadership in the aerospace manufacturing industry, where he led engineering, manufacturing, and business operations, including helping establish Adient Aerospace’s manufacturing presence in Santa Maria. Throughout his career, he has been a leader in job creation and economic development in Northern Santa Barbara County—one of the highest priorities for the Fourth District. He currently serves as Secretary of the Santa Maria Public Airport District Board of Directors, where he has demonstrated a commitment to responsible governance, fiscal stewardship, and thoughtful long-term planning.

“Tony has spent his career solving complex problems, creating jobs, and helping our community grow,” said Supervisor Nelson. “His experience, integrity, and commitment to Northern Santa Barbara County make him an outstanding choice to serve on the Planning Commission.”

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission plays a vital role in shaping the future of our communities by reviewing land use, housing, agriculture, and development proposals. Guy’s experience balancing economic growth with responsible planning will bring valuable perspective to the Commission’s work.

“I am honored by Supervisor Nelson’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Guy said. “I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners, County staff, and members of the public to help ensure thoughtful planning that protects our quality of life while supporting a strong local economy.”

The appointment of Guy is agendized for ratification by the whole Board of Supervisors at their July 7, 2026 meeting.