“Outspoken Epigrammatist” Ashleigh Brilliant is probably turning over an old leaf or two in his grave right about now. If those quieter, healthier electric blowers are too rich for Santa Barbara’s budget, here’s a partial quick-fix we might try: Schedule all leaf-blowing activities by geographical area to specific days and times — like our trash collection service. Plus (why hadn’t someone thought of this before): Free Ear Plugs on Demand!

I hope we can come together and solve this long-raging problem — for all of us, especially Dr. Brilliant, who desired nothing so much as a little peace and quiet. Besides, I sense an even more vexing problem on the horizon: “The Dust Busters” versus “The Weed Whackers.” Don’t get me started.