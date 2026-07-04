The phrase “God Bless America,” from the song by the same name, is often invoked in the spirit of eliciting divine protection. It is also invoked with a sense of entitlement — that the American people are deserving of God’s collective blessing and protection.

At this time of celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, I offer a more appropriate contrary phrase to the traditional “God Bless America,” “God Forgive America.” Our forefathers formed a government that stole the land from the native people, slaughtered them, forced the survivors onto barren, desolate reservations, plundered the nation’s resources, and sanctioned slavery as a key underpinning of our society and our economy.

I offer this alternative version of the song:

God Forgive America,

Land that we stole.

And the Natives, who we slaughtered,

Grant them comfort and bless their souls.

On plantations, and in the cities,

We enslaved Blacks for 246 years,

God Forgive America, we’ve caused too many tears.

God Forgive America, we’ve caused too many tears.