Housing is one of the most pressing issues facing the Central Coast. So when Congress passes a bipartisan housing bill, it should be good news. But instead of simply telling the truth, politicians too often turn good news into campaign spin.

That is what Congressman Salud Carbajal is doing through the 21st Century ROAD (Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream) to Housing Act. His press release on June 25 claimed “Carbajal-backed policies to reduce housing costs” passed Congress. That wording was crafted carefully. The average voter would have no reason to know the difference between the DASH (Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing) for All Act and the ROAD Act. But the difference matters.

The bill that passed Congress was the bipartisan ROAD Act. It passed with support from Republicans and Democrats. It was negotiated by congressional housing leaders and led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), with House leadership from Rep. French Hill (R-AR) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

It was not Carbajal’s bill. He did not cosponsor the ROAD Act. He did not lead the ROAD Act. He did not even vote on the final House passage.

The housing bill Rep. Carbajal referenced in his press release was the DASH Act, a Democrat-led subsidy bill authored by Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR). Carbajal was a cosponsor.

In Congress, being a cosponsor can mean many things. It can mean a member was deeply involved in shaping legislation. It can also mean they agreed with a bill and signed their name to it. Many bills have cosponsors who simply add their name in support. In fairness, it would be impossible for any representative to intimately work on every bill they support.

The DASH Act did not pass the House. It did not become law.

A small piece of DASH language was included in the bipartisan ROAD Act. Those DASH provisions primarily addressed rural rental housing preservation and rural housing voucher rules.

If those provisions help rural families, great. But that is not the same thing as saying Carbajal’s housing bill passed Congress.

This is exactly why people are tired of politics. Half-truths. Inflated involvement. Election-year press releases that turn cosponsoring a failed bill into credit for a bipartisan bill he did not lead and did not vote for.

So here is the real question for Congressman Carbajal: What major legislation for the Central Coast are you actually leading?

Where is the bill to reduce the regulatory burden that makes housing so expensive in California? Where is the bill to protect DACA recipients and Dreamers who grew up here, went to school here, work here, serve here, and know no other country? Where is the bipartisan legislation you are personally driving that can pass both chambers and become law?

The Central Coast does not need more press releases. We need results.

If a bipartisan bill passes, give credit to the bipartisan process. If a small piece of your bill is included, say that honestly. But do not pretend that cosponsoring a failed partisan bill is the same thing as leading the bipartisan bill that passed.

That is politics as usual. And people are tired of it.

Bob Smith is a retired Navy veteran and candidate for California’s 24th Congressional District.