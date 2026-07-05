We are all too familiar with the financial cost of widening Highway 101. South Coast drivers paid for this corridor overhaul upfront through our tax dollars via Measure A. However, there’s a second, hidden tax being extracted from us daily: the cost of our time.

Every morning and evening, drivers of up to 95,000 vehicles sit trapped in choked lanes. This bottleneck adds 20 to 40 minutes to a daily round-trip. When you zoom out across this project’s staggering 20-year multi-phase history, stretching from the first shovel in 2008 to the final phase’s projected completion in 2028, this sluggish timeline has quietly cost local workers between $1.3 billion and $2.6 billion in lost productivity. Nearly four times the actual project budget!

In countries like Japan, crews build new bridges off-site and install them overnight to protect drivers. Why do we accept a system where keeping a lane closed for miles with no workers in sight is standard procedure? Commuters are paying twice, with our wallets and our lives. Caltrans and SBCAG must treat commuter time as a precious resource and stop treating a multi-billion-dollar drain as business as usual.