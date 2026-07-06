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LOMPOC, CA, July 6, 2026 – The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is pleased to announce the 2026 Business Window Decoration Contest winners. Twenty-nine businesses participated in this year’s inaugural contest.
The winners of this year’s contest are as follows:
Best Overall:
Fountain Square – 1420 West North Avenue
First Place:
Lompoc Valley Florist – 322 North H Street
Second Place:
First American Title – 100 South H Street
Third Place: River’s Edge Pet Lodge – 1700 North H Street
Additional businesses considered were:
Mike’s Trains & Local Creations, Etc.
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce
Leachman Home Loans
Jasper’s
3-C’s Dog Grooming
Valley Juice
Lompoc Beans
Bumatay Jewelers
Evans Exterminator
LAUNCHpad
Sunset Auto Center
Inhale Exhale Smoke Shop
Valley AutoGlass
W M Reick Plumbing
Deluxe Smoke Shop
Calm
Thrift
Awaken
Oliveira’s Restoration
Maressa Martinez Realtor
Plus Property Management
Fidelity National Title
Coldwell Banker
Nirvana Massage
Jolene’s Elegant Hair Fashions
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission thanks all who participated in this year’s inaugural Business Window Decoration Contest, as well as those who made nominations.
City of Lompoc
The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/