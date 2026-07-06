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LOMPOC, CA, July 6, 2026 – The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is pleased to announce the 2026 Business Window Decoration Contest winners. Twenty-nine businesses participated in this year’s inaugural contest.

The winners of this year’s contest are as follows:

Best Overall:

Fountain Square – 1420 West North Avenue

First Place:

Lompoc Valley Florist – 322 North H Street

Second Place:

First American Title – 100 South H Street

Third Place: River’s Edge Pet Lodge – 1700 North H Street

Additional businesses considered were:

Mike’s Trains & Local Creations, Etc.

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce

Leachman Home Loans

Jasper’s

3-C’s Dog Grooming

Valley Juice

Lompoc Beans

Bumatay Jewelers

Evans Exterminator

LAUNCHpad

Sunset Auto Center

Inhale Exhale Smoke Shop

Valley AutoGlass

W M Reick Plumbing

Deluxe Smoke Shop

Calm

Thrift

Awaken

Oliveira’s Restoration

Maressa Martinez Realtor

Plus Property Management

Fidelity National Title

Coldwell Banker

Nirvana Massage

Jolene’s Elegant Hair Fashions

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission thanks all who participated in this year’s inaugural Business Window Decoration Contest, as well as those who made nominations.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/