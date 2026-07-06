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(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) – As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) encourages parents and caregivers to include routine childhood vaccinations as part of their back-to-school preparations.

Ensuring children are up to date on required vaccinations helps protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases, supports a healthy school year, and helps reduce the spread of illness in classrooms and throughout the community.

Whether a child is entering kindergarten, middle school, high school, or college, summer is an ideal time to schedule an immunization visit with their healthcare provider to review immunization records and ensure all vaccinations are current.

Schedule Early

Don’t wait until the first day of school, schedule your child’s well-child appointment early this summer. Scheduling appointments before the start of the school year offers several benefits, including greater appointment availability, shorter wait times, and fewer disruptions to learning due to preventable illness.

“Preparing for the school year includes a conversation with your child’s pediatrician about vaccines. This summer, I’m reminding every parent and caregiver that their child’s health is a conversation worth having right now by scheduling a well-child visit,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s Health Officer.

“A well-child visit is an opportunity to review your child’s vaccination record, discuss any questions you may have with your pediatrician, and help ensure your child is protected before returning to school”.

What Parents and Caregivers Can Do Now

• Schedule a well-child visit. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to arrange a back-to-school checkup. These visits may include recommended vaccinations, developmental screenings, and growth assessments.

• Review your child’s vaccination record. Bring a copy of your child’s immunization record to the appointment or request one from your healthcare provider.

• Access your Digital Vaccine Record. California residents can obtain a digital copy of their vaccination record through the California Digital Vaccine Record Portal.

• Talk with your child’s healthcare provider. Have questions or concerns about vaccines? Pediatricians and other trusted healthcare professionals remain the best source of information about vaccines and can answer questions specific to your child’s health.

Additional information about childhood vaccinations is available at sbcphd.org/iz.