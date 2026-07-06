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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) has appointed Rob Hazard as interim executive director, effective immediately.

Hazard brings more than three decades of fire service and wildfire prevention experience to the role. He began his career in 1988 with the U.S. Forest Service on the Los Padres Hotshot Crew, joined the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 1998, and advanced through the ranks to serve as County Fire Marshal before retiring in 2024. He remains active in regional wildfire-resilience efforts.

“Rob’s experience and his deep roots in this community make him exactly the right person to guide the organization at this moment,” said Paul Van Leer, President of the Board of Directors. “Our mission — helping the people of Santa Barbara County prepare for and live with wildfire — continues without pause.”

Hazard has served on the board of directors of the SBCFSC for 12 years, most recently as its vice president. He has stepped down from his board position as he takes on the interim executive director role.

The board will share information about the search for a permanent executive director in the coming months.About the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council

Founded in 1997, the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to wildfire preparedness, prevention, and community resilience across Santa Barbara County. Current programs include community education and preparedness initiatives such as Firewise USA, education; fuels mitigation projects such as Community Chipping, Grazing; and large-scale wildfire mitigation planning projects.