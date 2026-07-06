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Ryan Hagarman, Director of Behavioral Health at SBNC, counsels a patient as part of the Behavioral Health program. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — July 6, 2026 — Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) is strengthening access to comprehensive Behavioral Health Services for individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County through an integrated, whole-person care model designed to address both physical and mental health needs.

Santa Barbara County has significant community behavioral health needs that extend beyond the publicly funded specialty mental health system. Many residents experience challenges accessing timely outpatient mental health services due to insurance, cost, and provider availability. Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics helps address these gaps by providing integrated, community-based behavioral health services for individuals and families who might otherwise experience barriers to care.

As communities nationwide face growing mental health and substance use challenges, access to affordable, coordinated care remains a critical concern—particularly for low-income individuals and families. Through its integrated Behavioral Health Services program, SBNC provides accessible, patient-centered care for individuals of all ages, specializing in the treatment of mild to moderate mental health conditions and substance use disorders (SUD). By combining behavioral health services with primary care, SBNC helps patients receive coordinated treatment that supports long-term health, stability, and recovery.

“Our approach recognizes that mental health is inseparable from overall health,” said Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of SBNC. “The majority of the patients we serve face economic challenges, and research shows that individuals living in poverty are significantly more likely to experience depression and serious psychological distress than the general population. Many also encounter barriers that make it difficult to access timely mental health treatment. By providing affordable, integrated behavioral healthcare, we help ensure that every member of our community has access to the support they need, regardless of their ability to pay.”

SBNC’s Behavioral Health Services include:

Psychotherapy and Counseling: Individual, couples, and family therapy available in person and through telehealth. Services address a range of concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Individual, couples, and family therapy available in person and through telehealth. Services address a range of concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Substance Use and Addiction Treatment: Drug and alcohol counseling for adolescents and adults, along with Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder at select clinic locations.

Drug and alcohol counseling for adolescents and adults, along with Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder at select clinic locations. The Bridge Clinic: A collaborative, walk-in transitional care center serving individuals experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions, providing timely access to treatment and support.

A collaborative, walk-in transitional care center serving individuals experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions, providing timely access to treatment and support. Comprehensive Assessments: Full bio-psycho-social evaluations that help clinicians develop individualized treatment plans and coordinate care with primary healthcare providers.

Full bio-psycho-social evaluations that help clinicians develop individualized treatment plans and coordinate care with primary healthcare providers. Care Coordination and Crisis Intervention: On-site behavioral health navigators assist patients with care coordination, crisis intervention, referrals to specialty services, and connections to community resources.

A cornerstone of SBNC’s mission is ensuring that cost is never a barrier to care. Behavioral Health Services are available on an income-based sliding fee scale, and patients are never turned away because of a lack of insurance coverage or inability to pay.

By addressing both behavioral and physical health needs under one coordinated system of care, SBNC is helping reduce barriers to treatment, improve health outcomes, and expand access to essential services for some of Santa Barbara County’s most vulnerable residents.

For more information about SBNC’s Behavioral Health Services, visit sbclinics.org.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is a nonprofit community health organization dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services to individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County. Through comprehensive primary care, behavioral health, dental, and specialty services, SBNC works to improve health outcomes and advance health equity for all members of the community.