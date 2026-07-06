Solvang Danish Days Announces Ainsley Haws as 2026 Danish Maid for the 89th Celebration of California’s Premier Danish Culture and Heritage Festival, September 18-20

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July 6, 2026 – Solvang, CA – The non-profit Solvang Danish Days Foundation has officially announced the 2026 Danish Maid, Ainsley Haws, who is set to preside over this year’s 89th Solvang Danish Days (http://www.SolvangDanishDays.org) festival. The newest Danish Maid will fulfill her “royal” duties during this year’s event weekend – Friday through Sunday, September 18 through 20, 2026 – as she honors her Danish-American roots that can be traced back to four different Danish immigrant ancestors.

Solvang Danish Days, as a celebration, has grown and evolved since its modest beginnings in 1936, when a one-day event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Solvang’s 1911 founding was first conceived. Danish Days, now an annual, weekend-long festival showcasing the Danish-settled village’s heritage and history, includes authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. The 2026 Solvang Danish Days theme – “Solen over dalen” (something to the effect of “Sun over the Valley” in Danish) – will be highlighted during this year’s September event weekend.

Serving as the 2026 Danish Maid, Ainsley honors her Danish-American relatives and ancestors who paved the way for future generations in the U.S.

“One thing that is especially meaningful to me in accepting this role as Danish Maid, is how it ties into my family history. It has been special to learn about my Danish heritage and how those ancestors came to America, eventually landing my family here in Solvang,” said Ainsley Haws, 2026 Solvang Danish Days Maid.

Ainsley’s third great-grandparents on her mother’s side were all from Denmark. Jen Morgensen Kjoller was born in Klemensker, Bornholm, in 1827, eventually emigrating to America and settling in Idaho, where he became known as James Morgan Keller. His wife, Anne Kirstine Larsen, was born in Helsingør. Carl Christensen was born in Øland, Øster Han, Hjørring, and his wife, Ida Marie Mortensen, was born in Biersted, Kær, Aalborg.

Ainsley added, “Learning more about my Danish heritage has helped me to feel a deeper connection to Solvang, where I was raised. Visiting Denmark is on my bucket list, and I hope to one day see the places my family came from.”

Ainsley notes that she is most enamored by the real-life fairytale of her great-great-great-grandmother’s American adventure, Ida Marie Mortensen, who was born in Biersted, Aalborg, Denmark. After the deaths of Ida’s father and both siblings, Ida and her mother made the difficult decision to leave Denmark to seek a better life in America, but because money was scarce, Ida’s mother emigrated first in 1883, leaving Ida behind until arrangements could be made for her journey.

One year later, at just 15 years old, Ida courageously traveled alone to America. She left Copenhagen on June 9, 1884, sailed aboard the steamship Milo to Hull, England, traveled by rail to Liverpool, and on June 15 boarded the steamship Arizona to cross the Atlantic and begin a new life in America. Once she arrived in the United States, Ida was reunited with her mother and together they settled in Idaho, where Ida would eventually marry Carl Christensen, a widower with four children. Ida and Carl built a home and together raised a family of 12 children.

“Ida was widowed at just 47 years of age, yet showed remarkable strength and determination. Independent and resilient, she continued to operate their homestead and provide for her family. Her faith, courage, and perseverance left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire our family, today,” Ainsley stated.

Ainsley’s parents, Adam and Camene Haws, moved to Solvang 20 years ago, and her father opened a dental practice in neighboring Buellton. Ainsley is the youngest of four children, still residing in the Santa Ynez Valley with her parents and older brother, Cooper. Ainsley’s two oldest siblings and sister-in-law – Keller and his wife, Halle, and Ainsley’s sister, Tessa – now live in Utah.

Ainsley continued, “Growing up in the Santa Ynez Valley, Danish Days has always been one of my most favorite times of the year. Some of my greatest memories are of my mom borrowing old Danish outfits from friends’ families, so we could wear them during Danish Days weekend.”

Ainsley’s first, proprietary Danish outfit, her 2026 Danish Maid dress, was created by Solvang local, Roberta Skidmore, known for crafting nearly all of each years’ Danish Maid dresses. Working with Roberta to design her dress, Ainsley wanted to incorporate colors and designs that reflected her own Danish heritage. She picked the color green in honor of her third great-grandfather who came from a small island in Denmark, called Bornholm, known for its sunny weather and vibrant green scenery. Ainsley also chose the color red to represent the Danish flag. All of the lace details incorporated in Ainsley’s dress were pulled from pieces made by her second great-grandmother, who also hand-stitched the red flower ornament on the back of Ainsley’s Danish Maid bonnet.

Musing about how much Solvang Danish Days has meant to her over the years, Ainsley said, “I always enjoy the Danish Days parades and getting up early for a tasty aebleskiver breakfast. It’s something I look forward to every year. I love living in Solvang and being part of a small but mighty community that comes together in such a fun way to celebrate its Danish history and many traditions.”

Ainsley will be entering her junior year at Santa Ynez High School in the fall of 2026. Agriculture has always been a big part of Ainsley’s life, and her family has been very involved in Lucky Clover 4-H for many years. She is currently a member of Santa Ynez FFA, serving as Treasurer for the chapter. She is also part of the Santa Ynez FFA beef group and with her brother, Cooper, has been raising steers that they are showing and selling at this summer’s County Fair. Ainsley’s current steer is named Clark Kent, and she says that raising him has taught her a good deal about “hard work, patience, and being committed.”

Ainsley also dances with the Los Olivos Dance Gallery, where she has danced since she was just three years old, and in the fall, she plays tennis on the girls’ varsity high school team. She has also served as President of her girls’ youth group at church, which she mentioned has helped her to become more confident and has taught her how to include and support others.

Ainsley concluded, “I am thrilled to represent Solvang with kindness, positivity, and pride, and I am honored to be part of a longstanding tradition like Solvang Danish Days, an annual event that brings so much joy and happiness to our community and to our visitors from all over the world who choose to celebrate our Danish history and heritage with us each year.”

More information about Solvang Danish Days, including a brief history of the event, updated 2026 schedule and details, parade applications and contact information, is or will be available at http://www.SolvangDanishDays.org. Solvang Danish Days is also on Facebook and Instagram at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays and @DanishDays.

Any questions, media requests for interviews and/or photos, may be directed to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at 1.877.327.2656 or solvang@stilettomarketing.com.

About the Solvang Danish Days Foundation

In early 1995, the Solvang City Council approached Santa Ynez Valley residents from long-established, local Danish families and other interested groups about possibly setting up a non-profit foundation – Solvang Danish Days Foundation – to formally plan and organize the increasingly popular, annual Danish Days festivities. The original Solvang Danish Days Foundation board members were Ken Andersen, Brenda Anderson, Hans Birkholm, Max Hanberg, Howard Petersen, David Rasmussen, and Henry Skytt. The current Foundation members meet throughout the year to ready each year’s celebration. Sponsors and volunteers for the event are always welcome; please contact the Foundation for more information.